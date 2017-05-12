PRESERVATION SOCIETY: Tonight (Friday), the society invites you to a talk by Jenny Clark MBE about the Sussex Bat Hospital. With up to 70 bats in her care at any one time, Jenny who founded the hospital in 1984, nurtures them back to life before releasing them back in to the wild. She will be bringing some of her ambassadors to the talk. Admission is free to members, visitors welcome for £4. For more information, please call Toni Whewell on 01825 872460.

On Sunday, the Preservation Society will be leading their monthly walk, starting at 2pm from The Roebuck at Laughton. The walk be flat and gentle with some stiles and will be finishing with tea and cake. Everyone welcome. Dogs on leads please. Further details from Jenny or Chris on 01825 872830.

TENNIS CLUB OPEN DAY: The East Hoathly and Halland Tennis Club invite you to their open day tomorrow (Saturday) between 10.30am and 2.30pm. There will be a coach led children and family session between 10.30am and noon, and all standards of play are welcome at his friendly village club. Try out new racquets and all new memberships taken out on the day will receive a 10 percent discount. Soft soled shoes only on court and racquets will be available to play. For more information please contact Roy Broad on 01825 872854 of www.easthoathlytennis.com.

JUMBLE SALE: On Saturday June 3 there will be a jumble sales, organised by The East Hoathly Village of Sanctuary, in the village hall between 10.30am and 11.30am. There will be clothes, books, bric-a-brac and more, refreshments will also be on sale. Entrance 50p. Donations of good, clean items are welcome (no electric items), please call 01825 840251 to arrange drop off or collection. Funds raised will be donated to SOS Children Village, an orphanage in Syria.

