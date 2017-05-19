JUMBLE SALE: On Saturday June 3 there will be a jumble sales, organised by The East Hoathly Village of Sanctuary, in the village hall between 10.30am and 11.30am. There will be clothes, books, bric-a-brac and more, refreshments will also be on sale. Entrance 50p. Donations of good, clean items are welcome (no electric items), please call 01825 840251 to arrange drop off or collection. Funds raised will be donated to SOS Children Village, an orphanage in Syria.

POULTRY CLUB: Ashdown Forest Poultry Club is the local club for anyone in this part of the county who keeps chickens, ducks etc. Club members will be having a display at Staverton Nursery on the A22 at Halland on Saturday June 3, 11am to 3pm. Come along and meet the chickens, handle live bantams and talk to club members about keeping these lovely pets. The club is staffed by volunteers as a hobby and can give advice to anyone that keeps, or would like to keep, chickens.

