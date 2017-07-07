PRESERVATION SOCIETY: East Hoathly and District Preservation Society invites you to a talk entitled Without Reserve by Janie Ramsay. Jane will share amusing anecdotes and stories from behind the scenes in the Antiques Business, where her career has led her from opening her first Antique shop in the High Street of Tunbridge Wells in the mid 70s, to becoming a director of Sotheby’s, a post which she held for 16 years. Friday September 8, 7.30pm in East Hoathly Village Hall. Admission is free to members, visitors welcome £4.

