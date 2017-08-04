MONTHLY WALK: On Sunday August 21 the Preservation Society will be leading their monthly walk starting from the Six Bells at Chiddingly at 2pm. The walk will be about two hours and will end with a welcome glass or two back at the pub. Everyone welcome, the walks are free and friendly. Dogs very welcome, but on leads please. Further details from Jenny on 872830.

POP IN LUNCH: There will be no meeting in August as usual, however we shall resume on September 7, 12.30pm in East Hoathly Village Hall for delicious soups and home made puddings, All for only £4. Everyone is welcome to join us.

If you have a spare few hours once a month and would like to join our happy bunch of willing volunteers please give me a call. Perhaps you can make some soup or a pudding for us, maybe you would like to be on our committee helping us to make the best for our villages or perhaps you just would like to wash up. Nothing too big or small, come and have a laugh and make a difference. Marion Beal 01825 840997.

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: East Hoathly and District Preservation Society invites you to a talk entitled Without Reserve by Janie Ramsay. Jane will share amusing anecdotes and stories from behind the scenes in the Antiques Business, where her career has led her from opening her first Antique shop in the High Street of Tunbridge Wells in the mid 70s, to becoming a director of Sotheby’s, a post which she held for 16 years. Friday September 8, 7.30pm in East Hoathly Village Hall. Admission is free to members, visitors welcome £4.

