VILLAGE SHOW SOCIETY: East Hoathly and Halland Village Show Society presents another outstanding visit to the RHS Wisley Flower on Thursday September 7. We will be departing from outside the Forester’s Arms at 9am, returning at approximately 6pm. Tickets are £16 which as well as admittance the ticket includes the National Dahlia Show, Sculpture Trail, NAFAS floral display and the Floral Ballroom Marquee. For more information or to reserve a seat, please call Sue Carter on 01825 841499.

Saturday September 2 sees this year’s autumn show in the village hall. Please enter your autumn flowers, vegetable, flower arrangements, handicrafts and photographs at this friendly village gathering. Great fun for all amateur gardeners, cooks, crafts people and lots of classes for children too. The hall opens up for setting up exhibits at 8.30am and then closes at 10.30am for judging. It then re-opens at 1.30pm for public viewing. At approximately 3.30pm awards will be made, a raffle drawn and there will be an auction of produce. Admission 50p. If you would like more information and a list of classes please contact Frances Mills on 01825 840653. Annual membership f the society is £2.

KING’S HEAD CANTER: This year sees the 20th Canter where runners start off from the Six Bells in Chiddingly and end up at the King’s Head, a distance of 5k. Teams and individuals are invited to take part in the run which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, at 11am. A team can comprise three people from the church, school, local businesses, a village street, clubs and pubs, as long as you live, work or play in East Hoathly. The event is sponsored by the King’s Head and The Jog Shop. Entry forms are available from the Village Stores or Stuart Mills (01825 840653), also online at www.kingsheadcanter5k.org.uk. There is a entry fee discount for East Hoathly residents for pre-race day entries, all proceeds go to the East Hoathly and Halland Carnival Society.

POP IN LUNCH: There will be no meeting in August as usual, however we shall resume on September 7, 12.30pm in East Hoathly Village Hall for delicious soups and home made puddings, All for only £4. Everyone is welcome to join us.

THANKYOU: Jan and Malcolm Soane would like to thank all their friends and neighbours who helped and wished us well after the fire which damaged our home. We are staying locally until we are able to return. We would also like to thank the members of the emergency services who attended. Pucy our daughter’s dog is also fine.

GARDEN PLOTS: The management committee is due to hold it’s next meeting at 7.30pm on Thursday September 8 in the Sports Pavilion. These meetings are open to the public and plot holders and prospective plot holders are all welcome. There are a number of plots currently not taken so if anyone is interested in taking one please come along.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.