East Hoathly

GARDEN PLOTS: The Garden Plots Management Committee is due to hold it’s next meeting at 7.30pm on Thursday in the Sports Pavilion. These meetings are open to the public and plot holders and prospective plot holders are all welcome. There are a number of plots currently not taken so if anyone is interested in taking one please come along. This year has been a fairly good growing season with some beautiful planting, creating a lovely serene place to enjoy the outdoors.

