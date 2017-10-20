CARNIVAL NIGHT: Preparations are well underway for this year’s celebrations of November 11. This is a wonderful event that is unique to East Hoathly. In order for this event to be successful (and to comply with required regulations) there re a number of parking and other restrictions that need to be adhered to. In essence there will be no parking allowed on the A22 from Crockstead to Whitesmith and between Easons Green and Terrible Down on the B2192. There will be a road closure in place within the village from 5pm. This will mean that any cars parked on the main road through the village will need to b moved to side streets by 4pm. After 5pm cars will only be permitted to enter the village with a valid permit. Permits can be obtained from the King’s Head on Friday October 27 between 7pm and 9pm and on the Sunday October 29 between noon and 2pm.

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: Ever wondered where some of our less known footpaths lead? On Sunday the Preservation Society will be leading a walk starting from The Six Bells at 2pm. We will be heading over unfamiliar paths that reveal seldom seen parts of the Chiddingly and Whitesmith area. The walk takes about two hours and has a number of stiles. As yet it isn’t muddy, but by Sunday who knows, come prepared.