AGM AND QUIZ: East Hoathly and Halland Village Show Society AGM and Quiz Evening will take place on Friday November 10, 7pm in East Hoathly Village Hall. The Annual General Meeting will be followed by a light hearted quiz evening, set and delivered by last year’s winning team. This will also incorporate a wine and cheese buffet supper. The entrance will be £7 per head for quiz and supper. Please let us know if you would like to come by ringing Jane on 840575 or Rosemary on 840708.

CARNIVAL NIGHT: Preparations are well underway for this year’s celebrations of November 11. This is a wonderful event that is unique to East Hoathly. In order for this event to be successful (and to comply with required regulations) there re a number of parking and other restrictions that need to be adhered to. In essence there will be no parking allowed on the A22 from Crockstead to Whitesmith and between Easons Green and Terrible Down on the B2192. There will be a road closure in place within the village from 5pm. This will mean that any cars parked on the main road through the village will need to b moved to side streets by 4pm. After 5pm cars will only be permitted to enter the village with a valid permit. Permits can be obtained from the King’s Head today, Friday, between 7pm and 9pm and on the Sunday between noon and 2pm.

CHRISTMAS SHOP: The Village Stores has once again opened the Christmas shop in the vaulted brick Georgian cellar underneath the stores. A wide range of goods and gifts will be on offer and will provide a relaxed Christmas shopping experience. The Christmas Shop will be open during the usual operating hours of the Stores, with late night opening on Thursdays November 16 and 30.