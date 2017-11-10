GARDEN PLOTS: Are you looking for somewhere to grow vegetables and flowers? There are several vacant plots looking for someone to take tender loving care over them. There is a good supply of water, in a beautiful, peaceful setting with friendly people. Get fit, enjoy the fresh air and grow your own food. For more information please call Kate Richardson on 01825 840082, or e-mail at kathrynrichardsoneh@gmail.com

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: The next walk will take place on Sunday November 19 at 2pm starting at the Horse and Groom in Rushlake Green. The walk is just three miles but is in countryside with continually changing outstanding views. The walk is described as easy going on undulating terrain with good styles and is suitable for children and dogs on leads. It will be muddy if wet but that is part of the adventure. The pub serves good food. Everyone is welcome, and what better way to spend a November Sunday afternoon? For more information, car sharing etc please call Chris or Jenny on 01825 872830.

The Society also invites you to its Annual Social Evening on the Friday November 24. David Burroughs will be reminiscing and sharing lots of amusing tales and jokes. Jose Loosemore will be launching her Barnabus Birdy book with stories and artwork about birds visiting her bird table, and Alan and Marion Salmon will be bringing along various antiques to amuse, bemuse and enthral us. There will be excellent party food and a donations bar. The fun starts at 7.30pm, admission free to members, £4 for guests. Call Toni Whewell on 01825 872460 for further details.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: The AGM will be held on Wednesday November 22 in the King’s Head at 7.30pm. The society would welcome your views on the 2018 visit to Juziers in France. If you would like any information about our next visit or are interested in becoming a member of the committee please call Pat Duke on 01825 841077.

AGM AND QUIZ: East Hoathly and Halland Village Show Society AGM and Quiz Evening will take place today, Friday, 7pm in East Hoathly Village Hall. The Annual General Meeting will be followed by a light hearted quiz evening, set and delivered by last year’s winning team. This will also incorporate a wine and cheese buffet supper. The entrance will be £7 per head for quiz and supper. Please let us know if you would like to come by ringing Jane on 840575 or Rosemary on 840708.

CARNIVAL NIGHT: Preparations are well underway for this year’s celebrations tomorrow, Saturday. This is a wonderful event that is unique to East Hoathly. In order for this event to be successful (and to comply with required regulations) there re a number of parking and other restrictions that need to be adhered to. In essence there will be no parking allowed on the A22 from Crockstead to Whitesmith and between Easons Green and Terrible Down on the B2192. There will be a road closure in place within the village from 5pm. This will mean that any cars parked on the main road through the village will need to b moved to side streets by 4pm. After 5pm cars will only be permitted to enter the village with a valid permit. Permits can be obtained from the King’s Head today, Friday, between 7pm and 9pm and on the Sunday between noon and 2pm.

CHRISTMAS SHOP: The Village Stores has once again opened the Christmas shop in the vaulted brick Georgian cellar underneath the stores. A wide range of goods and gifts will be on offer and will provide a relaxed Christmas shopping experience. The Christmas Shop will be open during the usual operating hours of the Stores, with late night opening on Thursdays November 16 and 30.