East Hoathly

GARDEN PLOTS: Are you looking for somewhere to grow vegetables and flowers? There are several vacant plots looking for someone to take tender loving care over them. There is a good supply of water, in a beautiful, peaceful setting with friendly people. Get fit, enjoy the fresh air and grow your own food. For more information please call Kate Richardson on 01825 840082, or e-mail at kathrynrichardsoneh@gmail.com

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: The next walk will take place on Sunday at 2pm starting at the Horse and Groom in Rushlake Green. The walk is just three miles but is in countryside with continually changing outstanding views. The walk is described as easy going on undulating terrain with good styles and is suitable for children and dogs on leads. It will be muddy if wet but that is part of the adventure. The pub serves good food. Everyone is welcome, and what better way to spend a November Sunday afternoon? For more information, car sharing etc. Please call Chris or Jenny on 01825 872830.

The Society also invites you to its Annual Social Evening on the Friday November 24. David Burroughs will be reminiscing and sharing lots of amusing tales and jokes. Jose Loosemore will be launching her Barnabus Birdy book with stories and artwork about birds visiting her bird table, and Alan and Marion Salmon will be bringing along various antiques to amuse, bemuse and enthral us. There will be excellent party food and a donations bar. The fun starts at 7.30pm, admission free to members, £4 for guests. Call Toni Whewell on 01825 872460 for further details.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: The AGM will be held on Wednesday in the King’s Head at 7.30pm. The society would welcome your views on the 2018 visit to Juziers in France. If you would like any information about our next visit or are interested in becoming a member of the committee please call Pat Duke on 01825 841077.

POST OFFICE: Christmas opening hours. From November 29 until Christmas, the village Post Office will be opening on Wednesday afternoons between 2pm and 4pm. All services will be available during these hours.