Falmer Ladies’ Group: had their Christmas dinner in the village hall, and as always, it was a great success. We dined so well with everyone contributing to the meal. We thank all the members and hope to see everyone in 2017 to discuss the programme for 2017.

Parish Council Update: A27 Bus stop – the bus layby has yet to be given to Brighton Hove Bus Company for their approval and it looks as if nothing will happen until February 2017 at the earliest.

No. 25 bus stop Falmer traffic lights: Villagers have complained yet again that the No 25 bus was failing to pick up passengers at the new bus stop near the traffic lights. This has been brought to the attention of the bus company and the managing director has said that he will personally address this problem.

University of Susses: The University are embarking upon a £500 million programme of investment to modernise and improve their campus. This includes a new student village of 2,100 units to replace the 590 outdated student bedrooms built on East Slope. Construction work will begin in the New Year and will last until 2020.

The University wishes to inform Falmer residents that they place great importance on their links with the community and will be working closely with the construction company to minimise site disruption to the village. The university has been working hard to ensure that paths and walkways around the campus remain open for local enjoyment and we will still be able to access the woodland footpath along Tenant Laine Belt at the top of East Slope.

The newly refurbished Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) has a programme of performances and a new café which is open on weekdays from 11am-6pm or on Thursday evenings until 8pm.

The university is also taking on community projects in the village and have just completed a big garden clean up around the Almshouses. They will be tackling the churchyard next.

Almshouse Vacancy: The Trust is now seeking a new resident for No. 2 Pelham Cottage. The Trust is inviting applicants who are over the age of 55, who live in the Parish of Falmer or who have been associated with Falmer.

Christmas Festivities: and Celebrations are in abundance, last week the University of Brighton held their Carol Service in St Laurence Church. The church was full and it was a lovely service, with the Brighton & Hove Orchestra String Ensemble playing and the University of Brighton Community Choir singing, with the congregation in full voice singing the carols and listening to the readings. Our Falmer organ was really put to the test by the organist Andrew Wilson, it was a joy to hear.

The Shepherds Arise on Sunday with carols, readings and mummers play was also great, and yet again a full church for their concert on Sunday. The old Sussex Carols were spaced with readings from the past. Many villages were mentioned Ringmer, Billingshurst, Burwash, Jevington, Ovingdean and they even sang the Falmer Carol which was communicated by Frederick Jones to the Rev. McDermott, they said that Jones played flute in the Falmer Quire. A memorable occasion.

Christmas Services: at St Laurence Church will commence with the Christingle service at 3 pm on December 24th, Midnight mass at 11.30 pm and Christmas Day the Eucharist at 10 am.

Happy Christmas: Both Sue and I would like to wish all the Parish Pump Readers and Especially the Falmer readers a very Happy Christmas and a Peaceful New Year.

