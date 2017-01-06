HAPPY NEW YEAR: I hope all our readers had a very happy Christmas and New Year. I certainly had a lovely time with the family, but ate far too much and now feel I need to go on a strict diet for at least a month. The Christmas weather was, as usual, not very festive. There was not a snowflake in sight. We had thick fog at the New Year which caused the cancellation of a football match. This happened at the last minute, so must have caused a lot of disappointment and inconvenience for fans, especially those who had travelled a long distance.

BICENTENNIAL: St Laurence Church is celebrating a significant birthday this year as the present church building is 200 years old having been completed in 1817. The launch of the year’s festivities is this Sunday, when our 10am Sunday Eucharist will be led by the Bishop of Lewes. We have a wonderful programme of events lined up for the year, including a concert given by the legendary Copper family, a series of lectures on aspects of life in the early 1800s, given by academics from both University of Sussex and Brighton and a themed Easter art exhibition. Information about these events will be available on our new website (www.stanmerwithfalmer.com) which also launches on January 8.

BUS STOP: There has been some positive progress regarding the unused bus stop under the bridge. The bus company, Highways England and the contractors have been in contact with each other to ensure that adjustments to the layby design will be acceptable to all parties. It seems a pity that these consultations weren’t made before any work was started in the first place. Some artistic wag has painted some white elephants on the slope leading down to the stop, a fair comment as things stand at the moment.

AUCTIONS: The next auction at the Falmer Auction rooms will be on January 11 starting at 10am with viewing on January 10 from 9am to 4pm. Don’t forget they have a nice café serving drinks and snacks.

