EASTER: The Easter season is here. The services at St Laurence. Good Friday (today), Liturgy at noon. Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil and launch of our Easter Art exhibition at 7pm. Easter Sunday, Eucharist at 10am followed by an Easter Egg hunt.

CONCERT AND LECTURE: Coming up later in April we have the next in our concert series Jazz Group, Work in Progress, will be making their debut at St Laurence on April 22. We also have the next in the Falmer Lecture series at the University of Sussex Meeting House. Geology, Landscape and Local History of the Parish of Falmer with Dr Geoff Mead from the department of Geography, University of Sussex will take place at 6.30pm on April 27.

EASTER GARDEN: If you are up in Falmer have a look at our Easter garden at the front of the church, it’s bursting with lovely spring flowers and will be in place for the whole of the Easter season.

