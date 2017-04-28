RAVE: A footnote to last week’s report about the illegal rave near Falmer; not only was the Falmer road blocked for a good part of the day but Falmer residents had to contend with large groups of ravers wandering about in the village during the night making a good deal of noise and keeping everyone awake. We were a very bleary eyed community the next day. The presence of the ravers is confirmed by a number of discarded laughing gas canisters around the village.

ART: On to a happier and higher note. The exhibition Sacred Space currently on show at St Laurence Church has been very well received. The quality and variety of the work is really excellent this year and one of the pieces, an installation by Mandy Taylor, is causing the most interest. The exhibition is open at weekends 11am to 5pm.

JAZZ: The jazz band, Work in Progress, played at St Laurence last Saturday, performing numbers like Falling in Love Again and Lazy Bones. With a line-up of trumpet, clarinet, piano, guitar and rhythm guitar, drums and vocalists, they produced a rich sound and the concert was a great success. Next up on our programme of concerts is a Brighton Fringe event, Music of the 19th Century, presented by the Laplace String Trio (Andrew Biggs violin, Beatrice Sales viola, Nick Cooper cello) accompanied by soprano Sue Mileham, mezzo soprano Jane Money, tenor Tim Wilcox, baritone Andrew Robinson and on the piano, Hugh O’Neal. The programme will include Beethoven, Haydn, Schubert, Brahms and Strauss.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: It is not so long now before our Flower Festival (May 13 and 14) so we are all busily preparing for it. We hope to make this our best ever as it is the 200th year celebration of St Laurence Church. The theme (appropriately) is The Regency. If you are interested in doing a flower arrangement on this theme please get in touch with us. Apart from the lovely flowers, the art exhibition will still be on show in the church and we have some wonderful craftspeople coming to have stalls at the fair, including jewellery, quilting, handmade chocolate and more. We’ll also have Vintage and collectables, tombola, cakes and for the first time a marquee for the stall in the garden so you don’t have to get soaked if it rains.

BIRDS: The birds are getting very excitable at the moment with a lot of furious nest building activity. We have a little gang of house sparrows that are nesting under our eaves and on the pond the ducks can be seen pairing off. The resident geese seem to be letting off steam by taking off as a group and flying around the village before going back to the pond.

