LECTURE SERIES: Dr Geoff Mead gave a real comprehensive lecture on Geology, Landscape and Local History in the Parish of Falmer. The opening cover picture of the lecture showed a beautiful painting of Falmer Village as it was in the 19th century and the scene has not change very much at all, but the caption made us smile Falmer – a village of little note. Geoff Mead took us back to the landscape of the ice age and the reasons why Falmer has such good pockets of areas for growing vegetables, hence the many market gardens that were once in Falmer. It was an entertaining and enjoyable lecture, the third in our series of six. Look out for the next lecture on May 18, again in the University of Sussex Meeting House commencing at 6.30pm when Dr Carl Griffin will be talking about Rural Change in Southern England 1720-1850. These lectures are open to all and are free, a reminder will be in the Parish Pump nearer the date.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: The annual flower festival is earlier than usual this year, and we hope that it will attract many visitors. The theme for the flower arrangements this year is Regency, it will be fun to see what appears. There will be stalls of craft, tombola, plants, good quality clothes and delicious food Saturday May 12 and Sunday May 13 at 11am to 5pm. The wonderful art exhibition will still be in place in the church and can be seen this weekend and the following two weekends. Do please support us.

FALMER FOOTBRIDGE: Responding to an email from the Falmer Parish Council Chairman, Melanie Cutress, the Highways England are saying ‘we are trying to get confirmation of funding and get the works into a program, at this stage our contractors are thinking this may be July/August - I continue to push for a sooner date’. This is not good news, and we do not have confidence any more, we were led to believe that funding would be released this April. We wonder if the general election will affect the decision to start?

