FLOWER FESTIVAL: We are all working at full throttle getting ready for this weekend’s Flower Festival. We have some great stalls including professional craftspeople selling jewellery, lovely quilted items, handmade chocolate, beautiful prints and cards and more. This is on top of our regular stalls, the popular bric-a-brac (rebranded as Vintage and Collectables this year), clothes stall, tombola, plants and the refreshments. I am running the clothes stall and I have been given some lovely things from top notch brands like Hobbs, L K Bennett and Reiss. The church will be full of lovely flowers and our art exhibition continues as well so there will be plenty to look at. The event is on all weekend 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. Come along and join the fun.

LECTURE: The next in the Falmer Lecture series is on Thursday at 6.30pm. Titled Landscape, Environment and Rural Change in Southern England, 1720 to 1850, the lecture will be given by Dr Carl Griffin, reader and head of the department of geography, University of Sussex. All the lectures take place at the Meeting House on the University of Sussex campus, they are free and everyone is welcome.

CONCERT: Our next concert, part of the Brighton Festival Fringe, is taking place on May 20 and will be given by the Laplace String Trio Andrew Biggs violin, Beatrice Sales viola, and Nick Cooper cello with Sue Mileham soprano, Jane Money mezzo-soprano, Tim Wilcox tenor, Andrew Robinson baritone and Hugh O’Neal presenting Beethoven’s arrangements of songs from the British Isles.

