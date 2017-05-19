LADIES GROUP: Falmer has been exceptionally busy this past week, starting with the May meeting of the Ladies Group. We had such an excellent speaker, Andie Miller talked about the Rotherfield St Martin’s charity which was born in 2004 and took up charity status in 2007. A wonderful conception of an idea by Joe Evans, with great support from the village volunteers this now offers help to the community in Rotherfield, offering lifts to people who have hospital appointments, many activities such as lunch club, chair exercise club, visiting schools for interaction with the elderly and children, day visits out to various places and much more. It is such a worthy cause and have been able to obtain grants from the Lottery Fund and many other organisations. They are still growing with ideas to help their community and they have been recognised nationally for this innovative idea and are now invited far and wide to spread the word and encourage their work to be taken up in other areas. A most interesting evening.

FLOWR FESTIVAL: The Flower Festival was a great success, the church looked stunningly beautiful with the main arrangements made by Angela Stannard the actual arrangements designed for the theme, which was Regency. Were judged by the public and Beryl Brown’s arrangement was chosen as the winner and Angela Stannard came a close second. All the arrangements were lovely and the judging was very close. Over in the village hall the kitchen was rushed of its feet serving lunches and teas, the tombola table had flocks of people buying tickets, other stalls selling home-made cards, silver jewellery, books, art, needlecraft and Sue in the garden selling her wares of clothes in the newly acquired marquee, she didn’t stop for the two days we were open. Oh. Nearly forgot the stall I manned, Vintage Collectables, some lovely pieces were donated by friends and neighbours to sell all in aid of the church. It was a great two days but very tiring for the few that worked so hard, thank you everyone who gave up their precious time to make it such a success.

I cannot report on the lecture which will have been given on Thursday May 18, but I am sure as ever it will be a great success, as will the concert tomorrow, Saturday, in the Church of St Laurence, part of the Brighton Festival Fringe the Laplace String Trio will be performing Beethoven’s arrangements of songs from the British Isles. We are so proud and appreciate the high standard of all the musicians that come to perform in St Laurence, do come and be surprised.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.