MUSIC: We were treated to a marvellous concert last Saturday, given by The Pastores Ensemble. The programme included music from the 16th century played on traditional instruments by this very talented group of musicians. The highlight was the performance of Ubi Caritas a piece written especially for the St Laurence bicentennial celebrations this year. Sue Mileham, our brilliant singer (and organiser of the concert series) sang the soprano part in this beautiful work. There is one more concert in this summer season, The Mendelssohns: Felix and Fanny. Ambrose Page, pianist, with a narrator and singer will present the music of the brother and sister composers of the 19th century. The concert is on June 17 at 5.30pm.

BARBECUE: The weather held fine for our Pentecost Barbecue last Sunday. A jolly time was had by all and the food was delicious. People had worked hard making salads, trifles and other delights to go with the barbecued fare. I was on cooking duty with my husband, flipping burgers, turning sausages and making sure the vegetarian kebabs didn’t burn. The heat from the charcoal was intense and at one point I was afraid my trousers were going to go up in smoke. Obviously they didn’t. Once everyone had had enough to eat they settled down to enjoy the entertainment from the wonderful singer Jamie Watson, singing show tunes and classic Frank Sinatra numbers.

TEA AND DUCKS (AND CAKE): We are very lucky to live in such a picturesque village and so many people come out to enjoy sitting by the pond and watching the wildlife. The house martins are very busy nesting on buildings all around the pond and I noticed a nest on the north side of the village too. We are really hoping that the ducks will have some ducklings this year, they have been pairing off. The Greylag geese usually manage to raise a brood of goslings as the parents are fiercely protective. There were about 45 geese on the pond last Saturday. The Sunday teas will continue throughout the summer until September so why not come out and enjoy some home-made cake and watch the ducks, geese and house martins for a restful hour or two.

