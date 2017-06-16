CLASSIC CARS: There was a classic are show on at the Amex Stadium and on Sunday at the Falmer Auction House an auction of classic cars and memorabilia.

FALMER LADIES GROUP: Met on Tuesday June 13 to visit the Driftwood Garden in Bishopstone and after a stroll along Seaford prom we will be picking up fish and chips to eat on the beach. I shall report how we got on in next week’s column.

WEDDING: Tomorrow, Saturday, two events will be taking place, Georgie Flippance and Martin Gapper from the Swan Inn will be getting married at Broyle Place. We all wish them well and hope that they have a lovely time.

CONCERT: The second event is the concert taking place in St Laurence Church in Falmer at 5.30pm; it sounds exciting and interesting, it is entitled The Mendelssohns with Ambrose Page on piano Marcia Bellamy mezzo-soprano and Larry Yates narrator. Sue Mileham, who arranges the concerts, has said that both the music of Felix and Fanny will be played and the mezzo-soprano, Marcia Bellamy is an international singer of merit and with Ambrose Page and Larry Yates it will prove to be of exceptional quality. Admission is free with a retiring collection.

