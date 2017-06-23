LADIES’ GROUP: We all had a wonderful spontaneous evening last Tuesday. We had a plan to walk along the Seaford prom and end with fish and chips on the beach. In the morning, I was cutting out my Parish Pump for the scrapbook when I noticed the photograph of Geoff Stonebanks garden Driftwood at Bishopstone; I thought ‘how lovely it would be if we could visit’, Geoff Stonebanks very kindly agreed, even though it was short notice. We all fell in love with the garden it was just magical, everywhere we looked there was something exciting to see, so many unusual plants it was hard to take it all in, and we have vowed to visit again. Geoff was a brilliant host and we thank him. We forfeited our walk but all went for fish and chips which we ate on the beach west of the Martello Tower and watched the sun set. The next opening of the garden is: be amazed July 1, open for Family Support Work from 11am to 5pm entry £3, children free. Tea and refreshments served in vintage china on trays in the garden. Garden sculpture for sale.

CONCERT: The Mendelssohn evening in St Laurence Church Falmer, in the words and music of both Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn was spell binding. The whole hour was beautifully produced and executed, with Marcia Bellamy (mezzo soprano) who spoke as Fanny and Larry Yates as Felix with the beautiful piano playing of Ambrose Page. Marcia Bellamy’s voice sent me home tingling. If you get a chance to see this production do please take it. I know they hope to perform again in Chichester. I forgot to mention Stephen Plaice, the director, who put the production together.

WEDDING: Our day didn’t end there, on Saturday Martin Gapper and Georgia Flippance from the Swan Inn in Falmer married at Broyle Place and invited villagers to share their special day. The weather was just perfect and what a handsome couple they made with their little boy Ernie. A lovely location and great evening, we wish them happiness and joy.

CHRISTENING: On Sunday little Amelia Magdalena Crake was Christened in St Laurence Church, with many visitors from Poland present. It was a lovely occasion.

WONDERFUL WEEK: Falmer continues to give us pleasure, as I sit up in bed and look out in the morning at the Downs, east of the Falmer road, I can see a whole field turning scarlet with the blooming of poppies. What a wonderful week we have had.

