HAY MAKING: Just in time last week, during the really hot weather, we watched them cutting the field opposite our house, turning it for three days and then baling it to take the hay in before the drizzly day on Saturday, well done them, I didn’t think they were going to make it.

CYCLE CHALLENGE: On the longest and the hottest day of the year, last Wednesday, we went to Brighton to greet our son and six colleagues who had cycled from London and who then cycled back to Richmond Park finishing at Kingsmeadow stadium. They were supporting the Weir Archer Academy to attempt to break the World record for the longest wheelchair relay in history, raising money for equipment to make wheelchair athletics accessible and to encourage young disabled people to take up the sport. The Weir Archer Academy was founded by David Weir (6 times Paralympics medallist, seven times winner of the London marathon and his coach Jenny Archer to establish a legacy from the London 2012 paralympics at a grassroots level. The wheelchair athletes propelled their chairs around the stadium to reach a target of over 1,000 miles to which the mileage of the seven cyclists from London to Brighton and back were added. I heard that they had raised £17,000 at the last count. An amazing achievement by all taking part on a very difficult day, well done everyone. If anyone feels moved to donate to this worthy cause you can link on to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com /fundraiser-web/fundraiser/ showFundraiserPage.action? userUrl= weirarcher. co.uk&faId=834242&is Team=true.

ST LAURENCE: Another wedding on Saturday, this time between Georgina Boorer and Ben Rodger. Georgina is the granddaughter of two well loved past members of the congregation, Edie and Ron Boorer. How wonderful is it to have these links still with us.

UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX: Had a Community Open Day on Sunday with a full day of lectures and entertainment. I felt disappointed that we did not know about this in the village I did hear via an email that this was happening but not all the very interesting events that were offered, and when I spoke to others in the village they had heard nothing of the day. Please University do repeat the day again next year, and we will try and look out for the publicity. I did visit in the afternoon and loved the atmosphere it felt like an old time fayre on the court in front of the library; and congratulations to the ground staff in producing patchwork of areas with wild flowers they should be seen by everyone, they are a delight.

