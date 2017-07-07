TEAS: Village Teas continue to be served at the village hall every Sunday during the summer, finishing on September 3. I had the pleasure of helping out last Sunday. I and my co-worker Pat had made a pretty fine selection of cakes, if I say so myself. We had chocolate, coffee and walnut, scones with cream and jam, lemon drizzle, fruit cake, pecan and banana loaf and a wonderful shortcrust pastry with cream yogurt and fresh strawberries (made by Pat) which was delicious. It was a lovely sunny day and we had a good lot of enthusiastic tea and cake consumers. I think we must have made a few too many cakes as I had quite a selection to take home to my family. A drama unfolded out by the pond during the afternoon as a child had managed to get locked into the family car with the keys inside. The worried family, had phoned the police but were trying all kinds of other ways to get into the car (without success). Fortunately the police arrived and sorted it out before the child got too overheated.

EXCAVATIONS: We are having a dangerously cracked flint wall rebuilt at our house. The wall is attached to an outdoor shed and now that it has been taken down, a pipe has been exposed running under the wall and coming from the direction of the shed. It seems that what we thought was just a small outbuilding may have been occupied at some time.

HOLIDAYS: The parking restrictions in the village are suspended during the summer as the students attending Sussex and Brighton Universities are away. Unfortunately, the people that work at the universities are not away and Mill Street is completely parked up every day at the moment.

TRAINS: I am disappointed that we are going to be subjected to more cancellations and chaos with the train service. I was lucky and just missed the start of the action last time I went up to London to visit my family, but I am not sure when I will be able to go again without being severely held up.

ART: I am looking forward to Artwave and our Art and Soul at Falmer show. We have a great line up of artists and craftspeople for this year. The festival starts on August 19 and continues to September 3 at weekends. Unfortunately the exhibition will be closed at the hall on Saturday August 26, open again on the Sunday.

