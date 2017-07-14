CROWDED: Summertime and the trains are crowded. I took a trip up to London last Saturday. My heart began to sink as a huge party of students gathered outside Falmer station while I was buying my ticket. My instinct was correct as the students got on the train for Brighton where they were joined by another party and the whole lot of them got on the train to Victoria. I was lucky and nabbed a seat but passengers joining at other stations had to stand all the way. The return journey was less crowded but passengers to Littlehampton would have been disappointed as that part of the journey had been cancelled due to the dispute at Southern Rail.

VEG: I am running out of ideas for using our courgettes. It has been such a good year for growing produce that we are overrun with them, plus a good crop of cucumbers and tomatoes coming on nicely. We are certainly having a healthy diet at the moment with vegetables and salads (or both) at every meal.

THE KEEP: I see there is an interesting talk about the history of Brighton Newspaper, The Argus, taking place at the Keep on July 26. The talk will be given by local historian Paul Green and you can book a place on the Keep’s website. I hope sometime in the future they will organise a talk about the Sussex Express as well.

STANMER PARK: Last weekend the annual Kite Festival took place at Stanmer Park. You could see the colourful and inventive kites flying high over the park all day. There are also lots of activities for children taking place in Stanmer Park this summer - building a Shelter, Circus skills and, for little ones, walks based around stories such as We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. Have a look at the Proud Country House website for details.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.