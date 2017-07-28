CELEBRATIONS: In this last month we have had three lovely weddings associated very much with people in the village, but last Saturday we had a celebration to top them all, Denis and June Plowman celebrated their diamond wedding with family and many friends in the village hall. June was born in the village and they were married in St Laurence Church 60 years ago. There were many moving words spoken about them from their children and grandchildren (who stole our hearts) and a moving speech by a gentleman visiting from Swansea in Wales. June’s sister married a Welshman and went to live there, and this gentleman (forgive me for remembering his name) he told of his memories of visiting Falmer as a boy remembering June and her brother, telling his story In that beautiful poetical welsh dialect and ending his speech by singing to June the song Myfanwy. It was a beautiful occasion with the hall decorated with flowers and the whole occasion was full of love.

IN SENTIMENTAL MOOD: I am in awe with the colour of our surrounding fields, they must be nearly ready for harvesting and with the sun setting light in the evening they are a magical site to behold. But not everyone appreciates our surroundings in the same way, last week a complete lorry load of garden waste of sawn conifers and rubbish was dumped at the bottom of Ridge Road, right on the corner. Large vehicles had to back off and position themselves to manoeuvre around the rubbish. If anyone has recently had their conifers and garden rubbish taken away at their expense they may like to contact us so that we could catch these culprits. It is happening far too regularly, if only we could catch them.

BUS STOP: The parish council have been in touch with the Highways England to ask them for an update to their previous statement about the bus lay-by, they have replied to say that they are still hoping that they will be working and completing in August, but could not at this stage confirm. We will be putting out flags when it is completed.

LADIES GROUP: For our July meeting Pat Asquith gave us an evening of drama coaching. It was sad we were only few in number because those of us that attended had such fun and laughed a lot. Pat had us expressing delight over gifts, even though perhaps we didn’t like them, and then the opposite expressing our dislike. We paired off and acted out a strong character with a timid character together and even if, in the beginning people were a little self -conscious, everyone performed amazingly well and enjoyed themselves.

SWIFTS AND SWALLOWS: Are beginning to gather on the telegraph wires and I remember when we first came to live in Falmer 50 years ago, there would be hundreds packed on the wires, now there are only 20 to 30 how sad is that to see the diminishing numbers.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON TEAS: Please do not forget if you are out and about on a Sunday afternoon and in the vicinity of Falmer, why not come and have a home-made cake with tea in our village hall. We are open from 2.30pm until 5pm.

