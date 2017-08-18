ART WAVE EXHIBITION in Falmer will be opened on Saturday 19th August and continuing on every weekend until 3rd September with one exception it will be closed on Saturday 26th August. I know it will be really interesting, it always is. Sue Barnes and her colleagues are all outstanding artists. Do come and visit, the exhibition takes place in the village hall and St Laurence Church.

Falmer Ladies Group were foiled with their August afternoon out when torrential rain stopped us walking round the Sussex Prairie Gardens in Henfield. I was looking forward to seeing this garden again, but the weather was so appalling we would have been ‘drowned’ but we enjoyed having tea and cakes together in the tea room Arriving back in Falmer we were amazed to see that although it had been raining it wasn’t anywhere near as heavy as it was in Henfield.

Lifting my outside doormat by my back door I was interested to see a large black beetle and on looking more closely it had a back end curling just like a cock roach, but much smaller. My husband looked on the internet to try and identify it and said it looked like a ‘devils coach horse beetle or cock beetle’ I have never seen anything like this before, not in this country.

