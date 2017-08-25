ARTWAVE: St Laurence Church’s bicentennial celebrations continue with the Art and Soul exhibition (part of Artwave) in the village hall and the church. We have some wonderful artwork from 19 professional artists who come from all over Sussex. We have some beautiful ceramics, both decorative and practical, as well as wonderful paintings, printmaking and more unusual techniques, such as ipad drawing, collage and stitched pictures. This weekend the show is open on Sunday and Bank holiday Monday (closed Saturday) from 11am to 5pm. Also available at the show are our commemorative mugs and handy cloth shopping bags.

MUSIC: Our series of concerts restarts for Autumn on Saturday September 2 at 5.30pm with John Bruzon, playing piano compositions from Bach and Liszt, this internationally-acclaimed pianist makes his debut recital at St Laurence with a programme of Liszt and Liszt’s arrangements of JS Bach. This concert is not to be missed, as usual entry is free with a retiring collection. You will be able to enjoy the music and admire the artworks at the same time. Parking is free and drinks will be available. Following on from this concert we have on Saturday, September 16, 5.30pm Jasmine Selby, Karen Rash and Paul Dorrell, flutes, Baroque to Contemporary works, including the beautiful Celtic Trio Knotwork and Honami by Will Owens. On Sunday,October 29, 11.45am Helen Doble (flute), recital in aid of The Olive Tree Cancer Support Unit, Crawley. On Saturday, November 4, 5.30pm Sue Mileham soprano, Karen Rash flute, Nicola Grunberg piano: Dawn Chorus with Caffeine, music of birdsong and the morning by Arne, Bach, Saint-Saens, with arrangements of Irish folksongs and other delights. And on Saturday,November 18, 7pm The Secret Life of Lutheran Chorales, Leah Stuttard, gothic harp, bell and voice, Agnethe Christensen, voice, Baltic lyres (kankles, gussli), bell. These times and dates may be subject to change, so keep an eye on this column and our Facebook page Falmer Concerts.

CAKE: One advantage, or disadvantage of stewarding the art show (on a Sunday particularly) is the array of amazing cakes on offer. I stuffed myself last Sunday, it was just too tempting. At the moment, while the art show is on, we have the tea tables running down the centre of the hall, so you can have your cake and look at lovely paintings and pottery.

FOOTBALL: We are hoping that the promotion of Brighton and Hove Albion is not going to impact on the village too much. Now that the team is in the Premiership and many matches will be televised the times are being altered, without much notice, to suit the TV stations. This may interfere with our concerts, art shows, even church services. We will have to wait and see what happens.

