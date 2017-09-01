RAVILIOUS EXHIBITION: If you have not seen the exhibition yet in the Towner Gallery in Eastbourne I urge you to visit, it is on until September 17. It opened my eyes to so much of his work and his friends work they were quite prolific.

LAST WEEK: Was a week full of richness for me, last Wednesday with three other Falmer residents we went to see Fiddler on the Roof at Chichester, we all loved it and quite agree with all the wonder review it has received, and it will probably be taken to the West End, and if you have missed it at Chichester there will be the opportunity to see it there.

WEDDING: Falmer, yet again, hosted another wonderful wedding occasion. Jo Cutress was married on Saturday at St Laurence Church, and by all accounts it was a splendid occasion with a brass band playing the couple out of the church with Sussex by the Sea. Both Jo and his father are great Albion fans. We wish Jo and his bride every happiness for their future.

THE ART WAVE EXHIBITION: Continues in the village hall and church until September 3, a last chance to see wonderful painting and ceramics 11am to 5pm.

CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, the first concert of the autumn season of concerts in St Laurence Church will be a piano recital by John Bruzon, an internationally acclaimed pianist with a programme of Liszt and Liszt’s arrangements of JS Bach. John Bruzon was born and educated in Gibraltar and won a bursary to study at Trinity College of Music with the pianist Irene Kohler, with his natural flair for performance he is now a highly respected and versatile concert pianist and we are very lucky that he is willing to come to St Laurence. We have been promised a real exciting treat in the words of Sue Mileham who has arranged the programme of concerts. The concert begins at 5.30pm and is free with donations welcome.

BREAKING NEWS: At last positive news about the bus stop. The main news is that work will commence on September 25 for three weeks with one lane closure westbound from 8pm to 6am. No diversion route will be necessary and they are not implementing full closures. They will also be undertaking surveys from September 4 to 15 with lane one and two closures when needed to survey verge, work. The work will be undertaken in phases from 8pm to 6am Monday to Friday eastbound. Everyone in Falmer welcome this news and cannot wait for buses to stop once more at the while elephant stop and to use the state of the art ramp.

