MUSIC: I was, unfortunately, not able to go to last weekend’s concert at St Laurence, however Rosemarie has provided me with the following write-up which makes me even more disappointed that I couldn’t attend. ‘John Bruzon played the Organ Prelude and Fugue in A Minor with such vigour and feeling we were all left believing that the music came from an organ not a piano. He explained the Liszt pieces so well and painted a picture of sound for the audience especially Funerailles - listening to the sounds of the soldiers marching by on their horses with the bugle playing and competing with the noise of vicious war during the French revolution. The Hungarian Rhapsody was played, with the gypsies coming alive over their campfire and feasting and finally energetic dancing. The audience were in awe of John Bruzon’s skill.’ We have more concerts coming up later in September so keep a look out for details.

ART: So Artwave is over for another year. We had a wonderful reaction from the public to our exhibition with many comments of ‘best ever’. We were very pleased with the way the show was received and the artists enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere at Falmer (and the cake). Strangely the last day of Artwave also felt like the last day of summer, with a distinct chill in the air, I hope we may have a few more sunny days before September is out.

UPCOMING: Now we are looking forward to more exciting events later in the year. We will be having our, now established, Christmas craft fair, which is always great fun, in November and more things yet to be announced.

TRAFFIC AND BUS STOP: The A27 traffic does not get any better. Today (Monday) the traffic was at a complete standstill going towards Lewes with people shooting up the slip road to try and get back into the traffic further along the queue, which meant driving across the roundabout was nearly impossible as there were cars all round it just sitting there completely stationary. We hear work on the bus stop will be starting soon, this is good news. There will be much rejoicing when it is finally operational again.

