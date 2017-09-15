FALMER HAS A LULL: After all the exciting events which have been happening over the last few weeks. We do have a visitation from the Graylags on the pond, there must be at least thirty or more. I should have guessed when I heard the amazing noise of geese flying overhead. They are a welcome sight, and to see them all standing out on the green makes me smile, they have even made themselves an easy access track into the water down the bank following one another in single file.

CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 5.30pm is the next concert in St Laurence Church Jasmine Selby, Karen Rash and Paul Dorrel, flutes playing baroque to contemporary works including the beautify Celtic Trio Knotwork and Honami by Will Owens. Entrance is free but donations are welcome. The acoustics in St Laurence Church are so good to hear this concert by these flautists will be a treat.

SUE MILEHAM: Who organises our concerts in Falmer will herself be performing today, Friday, at St Peter’s Church West Blatchington Hove (by the windmill) at 1.10pm, with Jane Plessner (clarinet and Nicola Grunbert (Piano) presenting a cheerful programme to include works by Thomas Arne, Malcolm Arnold, Mozart, Schubert, Arnold Cooke, Terence Greaves and Bellini/ Nicolai. Suggested donation of £3.

