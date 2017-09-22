TERM STARTS: Traffic approaching Falmer was brought to a complete standstill last Saturday due to students returning to (or starting at) Sussex University. The slip road was barely moving on the approach from Brighton and cars snaked all through the campus. I had some shopping to do at the campus stores and the traffic fumes from all the stationary cars were horrible. We wondered if it wouldn’t be sensible to invite students to arrive in different time slots. Whether that would make any difference I don’t know as the jams continued all day until early evening. Perhaps different days would be the answer?

CONCERT: Fortunately the traffic had died down considerably by the time our concert at St. Laurence started, although I think some people must have been put off by the earlier chaos. Those of us who attended the concert were very glad that we had. The music, was provided by flute trio Jasmine Selby, Karen Rush and Paul Dorrell and contained some sublime music including Honami by Wil Offermans and the wonderful Little Red Monkey. The concert was brought to a conclusion with Celtic Knotwork by Mark Mcguire.

GEESE: Rosemarie mentioned the Greylag Geese on the pond at the moment in her column last week, well the count has gone up since then and I think there are now about 100 geese. I can hear the honking from the other side of the village and every now and then, they all fly off. I must get some photographs before they leave.

CALENDAR: I am tasked with collating our next year’s calendar which will be available at the Christmas Craft market on November 11 and 12. We still have a few tables available for hire. If you are interested please email with photos of your work to sue28b@gmail.com

UPCOMING EVENTS: We have lots of events coming up in October and November apart from the Craft Fair, including a Pet Blessing service (11am September 30) Harvest festival (10am October 1) lectures, concerts, exhibitions, have a look at our website, www.stanmerwithfalmer.com for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.