PHOTOS: I have been trying to get started on the 2018 Falmer Calendar this week, trawling through hundreds of photographs to see which ones will entertain people throughout the year. I am lucky this year as we had some people from a Worthing photographic group who came to visit and take photographs of the church. The results were excellent and they kindly said we could use them. Falmer is, fortunately, very photogenic, so I am sure I can find enough images for the 12 months (plus cover).

BUSY WEEKEND: Last weekend was a busy one, with a Pet Blessing service on Saturday as well as a wonderful coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Nurses. I thought I would raise our profile a bit by posting news of the Pet Blessing on our St Laurence Facebook page, so I put a picture up of some of the dogs that came to previous services (quite cute). By the next day we had had over 300 views, by Monday we had nearly 500. The power of animal pictures. Sadly we didn’t have a queue of pet owners stretching down the road, but those who attended seemed to enjoy themselves. The coffee morning raised a great sum, unsurprisingly as the cakes were fabulous and everyone was very happy to eat them (only for charity of course). On Sunday we had our Harvest Festival, with contributions from gardeners of squashes, carrots, courgettes, apples, pears and more. All of which went under the hammer at an auction, expertly run by Beryl Brown, who managed to get excellent prices for the produce. All the funds went to charity. We then tucked into a delicious lunch, prepared by Jill Burt. After lunch we were treated to a concert given by Naked Voices, a singing group who perform unaccompanied (hence the name). The repertoire included some songs said to be composed by Henry the eighth and which were fabulous. If you are searching for some entertainment you can find the Naked Voices website online.

FESTIVAL: To my surprise, (as I had not heard anything about it) the Boundary Festival took place in Stanmer Park last Saturday. The noise was overpowering, but the parking was the most annoying part of it. Our street was completely full, I had been planning to go out but changed my mind as I thought I probably would not be able to park again when I got back. At least there was less drug paraphernalia left lying in the street than there was last year. We were tripping over little gas canisters for ages in 2016.

COMING UP: Later this month (October 26) we have the latest in the Lecture Series (part of our 200th year celebrations for St Laurence). The lecture will take place at The Meeting House at 6.30pm and is entitled Busy Bees and Twinkling Stars: Children’s books in the first half of the 19th century. The talk will be given by Dr Sandra Williams from the School of Education at University of Brighton. I have been really looking forward to this one and will definitely be attending.

CRAFT FAIR: I am gathering a wonderful selection of artists and craftspeople for our Christmas fair next month, November 11 and 12, watch this space for more details.