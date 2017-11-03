BUS STOP: Exciting developments at the bus stop under the Falmer bridge. Some cones and railings have been delivered. By this time next week we may even see work starting on the lengthening of the stop and maybe bus travellers will be able to get off and walk up to the bridge without coming all the way from the station. Let’s not get too excited though, the work may not start straight away, but at least there are signs of progress.

BIRDSONG: I am looking forward to the concert tomorrow, Saturday. The programme is taking inspiration from birdsong and early morning. Dawn Chorus with Caffeine is the title, it should be great fun. The concert starts at 5.30pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Drinks will be available and there is easy parking.

MATCHES: We spent last Friday night at my son’s house (babysitting) and we were quite anxious that we might get caught up with the football traffic as there was a match scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Sure enough the traffic was horribly congested coming off the A23, but as we got nearer to Falmer the cars eased off. We realised when we got back that the match had moved to Sunday. If the match had still been scheduled for Saturday, I hate to think how long our journey would have been.

CINEMA: We went to The Depot cinema in Lewes for the first time last week and were really impressed, comfortable seats, a nice restaurant. It was wonderful to be able to go to the cinema without the struggle into Brighton.

CRAFT FAIR: We have a wonderful line up of artists and craftspeople for our Christmas Fair on November 11 and 12. Amongst other things you will find hand-made bird boxes, tapestry, hand-made felt decorations, ceramics, embroidery, prints, cards, jewellery, Temari balls, paintings, and knitwear as well as home-made cakes, soup and other delights (including a special Falmer calendar, beautiful china mugs commemorating 2017, very useful cloth bags and a splendid limited edition print of Falmer church and pond) in the kitchen. We will be open from 10am to 4pm.