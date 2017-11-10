CONCERT: The Dawn Chorus with Caffeine Concert last Saturday was delightful, with plenty of bird song. Our very own Soprano Sue Mileham was in full voice and the flute was enchanting as was the piano of Nicola Grunberg. All of this enjoyment ending with our own firework display as a surprise bonus. The next concert at St Laurence Church on November 18 performing, The Secret Life of Lutheran Chorales (Highlighting the 500th anniversary of the Reformation) will, I am sure, be very special. These artists have been travelling around the country and we are honoured that they have chosen to visit Falmer. The Time of this concert is at 7pm (note not our usual concert time).

LECTURES: The very last of our series of lectures to celebrate the anniversary of the building of St Laurence will take place on Thursday in the Meeting House of the University of Sussex commencing at 6.30pm. Hilary Morris, Senior Lecturer in the School of Education at the University of Brighton and Lecturer at the Brighton and Sussex Medical School will be giving the last lecture entitled In Sickness and in Health: Folk and Conventional Medicine through the ages.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Do not forget our Christmas Market. There will be so much to enchant you all. November 11 and 12, 10am to 4pm, Falmer Village Hall. Cards, prints ceramics, knits, jewellery, bird boxes, decorations, café and much more with free entry.

BUS STOP: There was not very much happening when I last looked but there is a digger there ready to make the lay-by longer. We live in hope. We also had a notice delivered telling us about further A27 resurfacing at Falmer Station with closures from 8pm to 6am on November 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26. The letter is very confusing from the Highways England they say: Vehicles wishing to join the A27 eastbound carriageway at Falmer junction will be diverted east along the A27 for 9.8km to the roundabout for the A26 where they will follow the second exit onto the A26. You will continue on the A26 for 8km. Vehicles will leave the A26 onto a local road linking the A26 with the A259 which they will follow to the roundabout. Taking the fourth exit, vehicles will continue on the diversion route, A259 for 14.8km and then join the A23 Preston/London Road via Old Steine, Marlborough Place, Gloucester Place and York Place. Vehicles will then follow the A23 for 6km to Patcham junction where they will join the A27 westbound carriageway. Vehicles travelling east along the A27 will be taken off at Patcham junction and will follow the reverse of the above diversion. If you have any questions or if you would like to know more about the work you can contact 01732 443800, or email area4enquiries @aone.uk.com, or info@ highwaysengland.co.uk. Maybe the diversion signs will lead us safely home without travelling too far out of our way.