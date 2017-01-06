CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion, 5.30pm Evening Prayer.

PARISH COUNCIL: The PC meets on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers meet on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 5th January 1917. Fletching: Agent for this paper Mr Parkes, Post Office, Fletching. An Operetta. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, an enjoyable entertainment was given in the Schools by the young people of the village for the British Prisoners of War Fund. The play was a Japanese Operetta entitled Princess Ju Ju. It attracted crowded and enthusiastic audiences. guidetomusicaltheatre.com lists Princess Ju-Ju or The Golden Amulet (O Mamori). A Japanese Operetta in Three Acts; Book, Music and Lyrics by Clementine Ward and includes a synopsis.

DECEMBER RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: A dry end to 2016 with just 21mm of rain, well below the average of 101mm, and the lowest December total I have recorded in the last 19 years. The wettest December was in 2013 with 183mm. Annual rainfall of 828mm was below the average of 904mm. The driest year I have observed was 2005 with 628mm, the wettest was 2000 with 1288mm.

