CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, today, Good Friday, Service at 2pm. Tomorrow, Saturday, Easter Vigil Service at 8pm. Sunday, Easter Day, 10am Parish Communion and Sunday Club, 5.30pm Evening Prayer.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

FORGET-ME-NOTS: The club next meet on Thursday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: Fletching Annual Parish Meeting will be held on Tuesday April 25 at 7pm in Fletching Parish Church. A representative from Sheffield Park will be joining us to talk about the river restoration project and the parish council chairman will be providing an update on parish matters from the last year. Please join us if you can.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 13 April 1917. Fletching. Former Resident’s Funeral. Memories of the past were revived on Saturday, when the remains of the late Mrs John Dumbrell were interred in the churchyard here. With her husband, the deceased lady occupied Oak Ferrar’s Farm, Piltdown, for many years, but latterly had resided at Brighton, where she passed away on the 1st inst. at 35 Sutherland-road. She had reached the age of 74, and leaves three sons and three daughters to mourn the loss of a good and dutiful mother. The Vicar, the Rev E P Hood officiated.

