CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, St George’s Day, 10am Parish Communion, 5.30pm Evening Prayer. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: Fletching Annual Parish Meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7pm in Fletch ng Parish Church. A representative from Sheffield Park will be joining us to talk about the river restoration project and the Parish Council Chairman will be providing an update on parish matters from the last year. Please join us if you can.

ART GROUP: The group meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO:: Sussex Express 20 April 1917. For Sale, quantity of Eating Potatoes; 1 ¾ d per lb; 1s per gallon at farm. Apply Preston, Fletching, Uckfield.

Uckfield Guardians – The Master’s Report.The Master, Mr T J Heath, reported that the Superintendent Nurse conveyed to London on April 3, an infant named Hargreaves, and handed him over to the authorities of Dr Barnardo’s Homes, and that the expense thus incurred was defrayed by Miss English, Homemead, Uckfield.

