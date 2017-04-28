CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts is on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 27 April 1917. Poultry. The Question of Feeding Stuffs by a Sussex Expert.

I have had many letters in this week with reference to the ‘suggestion’, not ‘order’, that only house scraps are to be used for the feeding of poultry. Now we have received many ‘shocks’ since the War started, and here is another one. We have been asked by the Board of Agriculture to breed as many pullets as we can so that we may produce eggs for food: when we get our pullets hatched we are told there will be nothing to feed them on. Well I am not able to say much about the matter this week, but may be able to do so in the next issue, as I am attending a big conference in London today, and the whole question will be gone into pretty thoroughly. My opinion is (if it is worth anything) that we shall be allowed and shall be able to purchase sufficient food for our birds (perhaps having to keep a limited number) so long as we do not get a famine in England. Then of course everything would have to go.

