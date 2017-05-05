CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

YOUTH CLUB: The club meets tonight, Friday, at 7pm.

PARISH COUNCIL: The council meets on Monday at 7pm in Fletching Village Hall.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: The group will meet on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

BINGO: Bonfire Society Bingo is on Saturday, May 13, at 7.30pm.

AGM: The Friends of Fletching Church will be holding their AGM in the church on Tuesday at 7pm. As well as electing officers and approving our accounts, it will also be an opportunity (over a glass of wine) to hear about what we have achieved over the last year and our future plans, so do please come along.

BONFIRE SOCIETY: I am writing to inform you all that at the next AGM both myself and the secretary and other committee members will be stepping down as we all feel that we cannot continue struggling with just the members and committee that we have. If we do not get any people coming forward to fill these posts and be able to commit to the fund raising and all the preparation side of things then I am sorry to say that this year will have to be our last bonfire celebrations.

We had a meeting at the beginning of last year and had quite a few people come forward but these have not been supporting us or helping us fundraising etc and it was down to the usual handful of people who struggled on and put on a good evening last year. We all have busy lives and cannot carry on as we are. We have managed to get help and support from outside the village to put on our celebrations this year which will be on Saturday October 21 but as I have said above unless we get lots of helpers or members coming forward then this will be last bonfire. We are going to carry on doing some fund raising and we are having a Plant Sale in the village hall on Saturday May 20 from 10am to noon. Any one interesting in joining us and helping keep this tradition going then please contact me on 01273 476360, 07591993051 or email me at sarahbrad12@aol.com. Sarah Bradford.

APRIL RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: The prolonged dry spell has continued with just over 6mm of rain compared with a monthly average of 49mm. The minimum, and the driest month I have ever recorded, was 1mm in 2011. This month joins April 2007 as the second lowest monthly total I have observed since 1999. The wettest April was in 2000 with 114mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 4 May 1917. Four Times Wounded – Maresfield Officer’s Experience. Having recovered from injuries received in action on no fewer than three occasions and returned to the Front, Lieutenant AFRD Ryder, MC., RFA., who is a son of the Rector of Maresfield, has again been placed hors de combat. His present injuries were caused by a piece of shrapnel going through his left thigh. The many friends and admirers of this plucky and gallant young officer will be glad to know he is once more on the home shores being a patient in Lady Ridley’s Hospital in London.

He received his wound whilst taking part in an extensive raid. HIs first mishap constituted an injury to the hand. On the second occasion his hand also suffered and since he recently came home an operation has been performed on one of his fingers. His right thigh was penetrated by shrapnel when for the third time he had to be sent home. It will be remembered that he has been awarded the Military Cross. Lieutenant Ryder is 24 years of age and joined up shortly after the war began.

