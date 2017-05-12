CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

BINGO: Bonfire Society Bingo tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts is on Thursday at 5pm.

PLANT SALE: Bonfire Society Plant Sale on Saturday May 20, 10am to noon.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 20 April 1917. MCC In Sussex. According to present arrangements, there will, as last year, be no first-class cricket at Lord’s this summer, but a number of matches are to be played there between military teams, and on August 6th and 7th the annual Bank Holiday contest will take place between representative elevens of the public schools. In addition the M.C.C. have arranged out matches with the following schools Eton, Harrow, Marlborough, Clifton, Westminster, St. Paul’s, Forest, Cranleigh, Leys, Ardingly, Lancing, Hurstpierpoint, Brighton, Eastbourne, and Christ’s Hospital.

