CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Rogation Sunday, 10am Parish Communion and Sunday Club. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PLANT SALE: Bonfire Society Plant Sale tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to noon.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: The group meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 18 May 1917. Agricultural Notes. Rations for Poultry. Mr WHM Killick, Beddingham, is pleased with the success which has attended his endeavor to comply with the restrictions respecting poultry food. Latterly he has been providing his birds with wheat scrap (tail wheat), and his fowls have thrived on it, though it is useless for feeding animals.

Middle-Aged Farm Workers. The Houses of Parliament Agricultural Committee have passed a resolution declaring that they view with grave anxiety the new order authorizing the voluntary enlistment of men between the ages of 41 and 50, and requesting the Government to make an immediate public announcement that the invitation is not intended to apply to men engaged in agriculture.

