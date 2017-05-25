CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

GARDEN TRAIL: Fletching Silver Jubilee Garden Trail Sunday June 11. Gardens open from 11am to 5pm. Tickets £6 on the day from Fletching Primary School playground, children go free. Lunches, cakes and refreshments available. Free parking all day. All proceeds benefit Fletching Church of England Primary School. 20-plus private gardens of Fletching open their gates for the 25th annual trail. For one day each year, visitors can admire beautiful herbaceous borders, stunning views across National Trust land, and enjoy homemade lunches and teas served under ancient oak trees. Come and visit the Alpacas at Spring Farm, win great prizes in the raffle, send the children on a Trail Hunt, shop for crafts, plants, ice creams and more. Further visitor information, please telephone the school on 01825 722356 Postcode for Satnav TN22 3SP.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 25 May 1917. German Soldier Labour. The Chairman said the War Office was so satisfied with the work of the German soldier prisoners at Lewes, of whom they now had 95, that they wanted to know if the Committee could take any more. The Committee wished to know if any more could be used in the Uckfield district. The farmer had to pay the officer at Lewes Naval Prison 5d per hour for an eight-hour day. They had to be sent out in groups of five with a guard, and could be sent to Uckfield by rail.

One farmer said that his men would not work with them.

It was pointed out as a disadvantage that the men had to work close together. Further that the time lost out of an eight-hour day in getting to and from the station was considerable if it had to be paid for, Subject to a satisfactory arrangement on this latter point being arrived at Mr J Knight of Park Farm, Maresfield, said that he would like to have five of the men.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.