CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Trinity Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

BINGO: Bonfire Society Bingo tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm.

GARDEN TRAIL: Fletching Silver Jubilee Garden Trail is on Sunday. Gardens open from 11am to 5pm. Tickets £6 on the day from Fletching Primary School playground, children go free. Lunches, cakes and refreshments available. Free parking all day. All proceeds benefit Fletching Church of England Primary School. 20-plus private gardens of Fletching open their gates for the 25th annual trail. For one day each year, visitors can admire beautiful herbaceous borders, stunning views across National Trust land, and enjoy homemade lunches and teas served under ancient oak trees. Come and visit the Alpacas at Spring Farm, win great prizes in the raffle, send the children on a Trail Hunt, shop for crafts, plants, ice creams and more. Further visitor information, please telephone the school on 01825 722356 Postcode for Satnav TN22 3SP.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN AFTERNOON: And Nursery tours Sunday June 18, 1pm to 5pm. Fletching Glasshouses, Fletching Common, Newick BN8 4JJ. A unique chance to have a look behind the scenes at our working nursery. Join a guided tour. Browse our huge range of flowering and fruiting plants, herbs and citrus trees. Buy freshly picked cottage style flowers. Enjoy teas, coffees and cakes by the reservoir. Limited parking on site or an easy walk from Fletching Village. £2 suggested donation Proceeds to St Peter and St James Hospice. For more information please call Emily on 01825 721162.

SUMMER CONCERT: The Fletching Singers Summer Concert for 2017, Welcome Summer Joys. On Sunday June 18 The Fletching Singers will perform Welcome Summer Joys, with music by Brahms, Britten, Schumann and Elgar. The choir is delighted that they will be joined on this occasion by Eloise Irving (soprano), Sara Gourlay (alto), Neil Jenkins (tenor) and John Hancorn (bass). The audience is invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the beautiful grounds of Cumnor House School during the long interval. Sunday June 18, 6.30pm Cumnor House School Theatre. Tickets (£12) available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk or from 01825 712462, or from a choir member, or at the door.

BURIAL GROUND WALK: On Tuesday June 20 at 7pm, I will be doing a Walk and Talk in the Burial Ground of Fletching Parish Church, looking at the interesting memorials. Everyone is invited. Free entry, but donations to Fletching Parish Church will be appreciated. Meet outside the main entrance to the church (South door). (Sonia Harriyott).

OPEN GARDENS: The National Gardens Scheme raises money for several charities including Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. As part of this scheme, three beautiful gardens, two in Fletching and one just west of the parish, are holding the following Open Days: North Hall, North Hall Lane, Fletching, Saturday June 24, 2pm to 5.30pm; Sunday June 25, 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £4, children free teas in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association. Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching. Monday, June 12, 2pm to 5.30pm; Monday, June 26, 2pm to 5.30pm; Monday, July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions). Town Place Garden, Ketches Lane, Freshfield Thursday June 15, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday June 25, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 2, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 9, 2pm to 6pm. Adults £6, children free. Cream Teas, plant stall. In addition, for the Horsted Keynes Tuesday Group raising money for Armed Forces Charities SSAFA and Blind Veterans UK: Sunday June 18, 2pm to 6pm. Adults £5, children free. Home-made teas.

MAY RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: After several months of below average rainfall, the 85mm recorded in May, was above the average of 62mm. The maximum I have observed was 124mm in 2002, the minimum just 14mm in 2011. The total for the three spring months was 123 mm compared with an average of 164mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 8 June 1917. New Work at Chailey. Wordworth’s trite saying ‘The child is father to the man,’ seems very appropriate on the occasion of the crippled children of the Heritage Schools, Chailey, becoming instructors of the wounded soldiers. Such will be an accomplished fact within a short period, for the crippled men are to be taught by the children the industries of toy making, carpentry, rug making, basket making, brass, metal, and leather work, and all manner of interesting arts and crafts. Who could extend greater sympathy to these war-worn and crippled soldiers, who must be saddened by their unhappy condition, than these children, cripples themselves, who, having been taken from the polluted environment of the slums, are now tenderly cared for, have grown stronger in their pure surroundings, and. despite their infirmities, are as cheerful and smiling as children who have known no woe: The cheerfulness of these boys will be contagious. And, as the Vice-Chancellor of the London University remarked on Saturday, the lives of the soldiers must be brightened in such an atmosphere.

