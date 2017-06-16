CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion with Sunday Club. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: National Open Gardens Scheme. North Hall, North Hall Lane, Fletching Saturday June 24, 2pm to 5.30pm; Sunday June 25, 2pm to 5.30pm; Admission £4, children free. Teas in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association. Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching Monday, June 26, 2pm to 5.30pm; Monday, July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions). Town Place Garden, Ketches Lane, Freshfield Sunday June 25, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 2, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 9, 2pm to 6pm. Adults £6, children free. Cream Teas, plant stall. In addition, for the Horsted Keynes Tuesday Group raising money for Armed Forces Charities SSAFA and Blind Veterans UK: Sunday June 18, 2pm to 6pm. Adults £5, children free. Home-made teas.

OPEN AFTERNOON: And Nursery Tours, Sunday 1pm to 5pm. Fletching Glasshouses, Fletching Common, Newick BN8 4JJ. A unique chance to have a look behind the scenes at our working nursery. Join a guided tour. Browse our huge range of flowering and fruiting plants, herbs and citrus trees. Buy freshly picked cottage style flowers. Enjoy teas, coffees and cakes by the reservoir. Limited parking on site or an easy walk from Fletching Village. £2 suggested donation. Proceeds to St Peter and St James Hospice. For more information please call Emily on 01825 721162.

THE FLETCHING SINGERS: Summer Concert for 2017, Welcome Summer Joys. On Sunday The Fletching Singers will perform Welcome Summer Joys, with music by Brahms, Britten, Schumann and Elgar. The choir is delighted that they will be joined on this occasion by Eloise Irving (soprano), Sara Gourlay (alto), Neil Jenkins (tenor) and John Hancorn (bass). The audience is invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the beautiful grounds of Cumnor House School during the long interval. Sunday, 6.30pm, Cumnor House School Theatre. Tickets (£12) available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk or from 01825 712462, or from a choir member, or at the door.

BURIAL GROUND WALK: On Tuesday at 7pm, I will be doing a walk and talk in the Burial Ground of Fletching Parish Church, looking at the interesting memorials. Everyone is invited. Free entry, but donations to Fletching Parish Church will be appreciated. Meet outside the main entrance to the church (South door). Sonia Harriyott.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 15 June 1917. Sale of Hares. Many owners and occupiers are taking steps to reduce the numbers of hares on their lands in order to protect crops and pasturage. Under the existing law, no hares or leverets may be sold or exposed for sale until August 1. In order to prevent the hares now being killed from being wasted and to secure their use as food, the Board of Agriculture have made an order under the Defense of the Realm Regulations allowing hares or leverets to be sold or exposed for sale, by any person entitled by law to do so, notwithstanding the statuary prohibition as to sale in the months of June or July.

