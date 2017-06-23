CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: National Gardens Scheme Open Gardens. North Hall, North Hall Lane, Fletching tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 5.30pm; Sunday, 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £4, children free. Teas in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association. Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching Monday, 2pm to 5.30pm; Monday July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions). Town Place Garden, Ketches Lane, Freshfield Sunday, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 2, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 9, 2pm to 6pm. Adults £6, Children free. Cream Teas, plant stall.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 22 June 1917. Men Employed on Farms. An arrangement has been made by which the War Office have agreed not to take for the Army any more men employed on farms in England and Scotland without the consent of the Agricultural Committees of the respective counties.

Sunday Labour on Farms. Everybody is agreed that a seven days’ working week is a mistake, in normal times; and that for the hard indoor worker probably it is a mistake at any time, staleness being almost inevitable.

The case is somewhat different where strong, outdoor workers are concerned in wartime, although here also only real necessity could excuse a seven days’ working week either to the enlightened employer or the religious public. Real necessity, however, at the present time, in the view of the Food Production Department, demands that the limited number of steam ploughs at Government disposal should be run from dawn to dark throughout the week, Sundays not excepted. This decision has been arrived at most reluctantly; but the amount of land that must be ploughed in a very short period to make the national food supply as safe as possible this year and next is so great, and the available machinery is so scarce, that there seems no alternative.

Double time, it is urged, should be paid to carters for Sunday labour, and adequate payment be given for overtime on ordinary days.

