CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Communion, Wednesday 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: Meets Monday at 7pm in the village hall.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

YOUTH GROUP: Meets on Friday July 7 at 7pm.

NEW BOOK: Roy’s rambles around Fletching, memories of a Sussex Parish by Roy P Lingham, formerly of Vigoes Farm, Sheffield Park, now a resident of Newick. Prior to retiring from the farm, Roy started to reminisce about his childhood and his years spent farming in Fletching. He put pen to paper and his articles, originally published in Fletching Parish Magazine, are now available in book form from Amazon price approx £14.30. Alternatively contact Sonia Harriyott, phone: 01825 761108. My copy from Amazon arrived in this morning’s post.

OPEN GARDENS: National Gardens Scheme, Open Gardens. Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching Monday, July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions). Town Place Garden, Ketches Lane, Freshfield Sunday July 2, 2pm to 6pm; Sunday July 9, 2pm to 6pm. Fletching Secret Gardens open for charity Saturday July 8, noon to 5pm, 4 Corner Cottages and Stones. Combined entry £4, children free. Tea and cake.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Traffic accident log. The parish council would like to keep a log of all road accidents that occur in the parish. A lot of road accidents go unrecorded because the police only record serious incidents when people are injured. A log of all accidents in the parish might help us to identify danger spots and to lobby for changes to speed limits, road layout, improved signage etc. Please email Liz Bennett, the Clerk, with information including date, location, number of vehicles involved, damage caused and anything else you feel might be relevant. clerk@fletching-pc.org My Wealden, the new online portal for Wealden residents to make service requests has now been launched. MyWealden went live with 16 possible tasks, including reporting that your bin was missed, alongside other waste enquiries; requesting removal of graffiti; reporting pollution; property name change and registering an address. More tasks and functions will be added over time. The long-term goal is for Wealden residents to be able to do everything that they possibly can do online, should they want to. You can take a look and sign up from the banner on our homepage www.wealden.gov.uk. Liz Bennett, Parish Clerk.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 29 June 1917. Farmers, Fowls and Foxes. Farmers and poultry keepers in Eastern and Mid-Sussex are having trouble with the depredatory fox, who it appears, has greatly multiplied, and is even making raids in broad daylight. Many farmers are suffering severe losses, and are becoming quite alarmed at the successful raids Reynard is making. Messrs J and H Robinson, farmers at Iford, Lewes, have lost forty head of poultry, and Mr. William Rogers, of Broomfield Farm, Chailey, out of a coop of twenty-three birds , had twenty destroyed in one night. With the object of counteracting this destruction of poultry, steps are being taken to make war on the cubs. This is still a problem, on Thursday morning I went to feed my peafowl and found feathers everywhere and the half-eaten carcass of a peacock.

