CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

YOUTH GROUP: The group meets tonight, Friday, at 7pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching Secret Gardens open for charity tomorrow, Saturday, noon to 5pm. 4 Corner Cottages and Stones. Combined entry £4, children free. Tea and cake. Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching Monday, July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions). Town Place Garden, Ketches Lane, Freshfield Sunday, 2pm to 6pm.

JUNE RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: The rainfall of 46mm which I recorded between 8am on June 27 and 8am on June 28 was the wettest day since Christmas Eve 2013, when I measured 51mm. This was over half the month’s total rainfall of 86 mm, above the June average of 49 mm but well below the 151mm for June last year. 2016 was the wettest June in my records, the driest was in 2000 with just 12mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 6 July 1917. Baby Week. Interesting Celebration at Chailey. On Saturday the Baby Week celebrations were inaugurated at Chailey by the tiny crippled and suffering children in the Montessori Hospital School, connected with the Heritage Crafts School. Mr Robert Mond, founder of the Infants’ Hospital, Vincent-square, Westminster, came down to preside at an interesting display. It is the only residential hospital school conducted on Montessori lines for tiny crippled children in the United Kingdom, and is naturally attracting great attention. The tiny mites, although some of them were in long wheelchairs, and impeded by a crutch, or artificial limb, sang and acted their quaint little nursery rhymes, and demonstrated with the Montessori apparatus in the most natural manner possible.

Mr Cyril L Burt, Professor of Psychology, gave an interesting account of the Montessori methods, and Dr. Kimmins, who has done a great deal to further the Montessori interests in London, also spoke a few words.

Miss Belle Rennie, to whose happy inspiration this particular development at Chailey took place, was also present.

