CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion with Sunday Club. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ART GROUP: The group meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

FORGET-ME-NOTS: Meet on Thursday July 20 at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: National Gardens Scheme Open Gardens. Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching Monday, July 31, 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions).

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 13 July 1917. Agricultural Notes. Farm Pests. Various estimates have been made at different times as to the loss to the nation caused by farm pests - the rat, the mouse, the house sparrow, the wood pigeon, etc. One of the latest estimates has placed the figure at £40,000,000 annually, or about £1 per head of the population. This figure includes a £15,000,000 debit to the account of the brown rat and £8,000,000 to that of the house sparrow.

Plea For The Owl. Although the British Association does not meet this year, a conference of delegates of the corresponding societies, which is a part of the annual proceedings, took place last week at Burlington House. The owl, according to Professor Hopkinson, who presided, is the farmer’s friend. From a tree where a barn-owl had nested at Keswick were taken 114 ‘pellets,’ containing the skulls of nineteen small rats, 126 long-tailed and short-tailed field mice, sixty-nine shrews, and three small birds (greenfinches), but no game. He suggested that owls and hawks should be preserved, and that rooks and wood pigeons should be ruthlessly exterminated.

