CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion, Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 20 July 1917. Fletching. Local Soldier, Missing. Much sympathy is felt in the village for Mr and Mrs T Moore, whose son Alfred, of the Royal Fusiliers, has been missing since June 7. Although no official notification has as yet been received by the parents, it is feared that the worst has happened.

Former Cricketer’s Funeral. We regret to record the death of Mr Henry Welfare, which took place last week, at the age of 37 years. Deceased, who joined the Army in June, 1916, was discharged about seven weeks ago. He was formerly in the employ of Mr A G Soames, of Sheffield Park, and will be remembered as one of the best local cricketers, his prowess as a wicket keeper being widely recognised, both in his youth and later when he played for the local Club. He was a member of the AOF, representatives of which Society attended the funeral, which took place last Thursday, when Bros S Stevenson. R Relf, West, and Burley acted as bearers.

