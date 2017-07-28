CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: National Gardens Scheme Open Gardens, Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching Monday 2pm to 5.30pm. Entrance £6, children free. Teas and plant stall. Parking available on site (please follow directions) Town Place Garden, Ketches Lane, Freshfield

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 27 July 1917. Sussex Cattle in Rhodesia. At a meeting of the Council a letter was read from Major the Earl Winterton, who is serving in the Imperial Camel Brigade with the Egyptian Expeditionary Force, calling attention to the undoubted future for Sussex cattle, in Rhodesia if breeders at home will bear in mind two things. (1). That ranching in all South Africa and especially in Rhodesia is in its infancy, and that, therefore. South African importers cannot and will not pay Argentine prices One of the attractions to them of Sussex cattle is their comparative cheapness with regard to Herefords and Shorthorns. (2). That cattle with any suspicion of tuberculosis are not sent out. Earl Winterton added that on an estate belonging to him in Northern Rhodesia he had already established Sussex cattle and intends to send out other Sussex bulls from England after the War.

From Wikipedia: Edward Turnour, 6th Earl Winterton, was an Irish peer and British politician who achieved the rare distinction of serving as both Baby of the House and Father of the House at the opposite ends of his career in the House of Commons. Turnour was first elected for Horsham in a by-election in 1904 at the age of just 21, the youngest Member of Parliament in the Commons, and remained an MP for the next 47 years. Winterton remained a Member of Parliament until 1951, by which time he was the MP with the longest continuous service.

Cartridges and Shot. Instructions have been received from the Food Production Department that Army Council Instruction No. 945 of 1917 having been withdrawn, no Licence will be required for the purchase of cartridges by farmers and others. It must be understood, however, that owing to the shortage of lead the Ministry of Munitions cannot undertake to supply material for the manufacture of any more cartridges, and consequently users, and retailers should be urged to exercise all care and economy in the disposal of the existing stocks.

