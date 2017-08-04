CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: There will be a meeting on Monday at 7pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING BONFIRE SOCIETY: It is with deep regret and sadness that the committee and members of the Fletching Bonfire Society inform you that this year’s bonfire event will be the last one and there will not be an event next year. We are all very saddened by this news. The very few of us who put all the hard work into raising money all year to hold the event, and of course the evening itself, are finding it increasingly difficult to commit to such. We have repeatedly asked for new members and help and none have been forthcoming. Therefore we have no choice but to make this year the last. We will also no longer be running the 100 club and thank everyone who took part.

We would like to thank those who have supported the society over the years and only hope that it can be reinstated in the next few years. (Chairman Sarah Bradford).

ROY’S BOOK: We’re thrilled to be able to report that Roy’s Rambles around Fletching is selling well. Roy will be at Trading Boundaries on Thursday August 24, from 7pm to 8.30pm, to sign copies of his book. The event will be hosted by Trading Boundaries. Light refreshments will be served and a limited number of copies of the book will be available to buy. Barry Dickens will be displaying some of his old photograph collection. It will be a very special evening. So please do come and bring your copy.

FLETCHING POLO FESTIVAL: FHM Polo Club comes to Fletching, Sunday September 17 2017 at Atheralls Farm. Gates open at noon. Mums’ and Dads’ match 1.30pm, main match 3pm. Bar, cake stall, pony rides, raffle and hog roast. Proceeds go to Fletching Primary School. Limited tickets, please pre-order now to avoid disappointment. Contact Francis Matthews on 07778 436468 or francis@fhmpolo.co.uk

PILTDOWN SUMMER PARTY: The Piltdown Residents Association is holding a Summer Party on September 9, at The Lamb. The party will begin at 3pm and run until 5.30pm, with something for everybody. Cream tea, Pimms, bouncy castle, Splat the Rat, and prizes for the dog with the waggiest tail, the dog with the best young handler and the dog the judge would most like to take home. The PRA are hoping local businesses will take the opportunity to promote themselves and the village. Another date for your diary, the PRA Christmas Dinner will be held at the Golf Club on December 8. Please note that both events are open to everyone in the area, and their families and friends. You don’t have to be a Piltdown resident

GARDEN TRAIL: Fletching School Garden Trail 25th Anniversary held on June 11th was a huge success this year with over £6,000 being raised for the school, which may increase due to promised extra support from business sources. As many of you are aware funding for schools has been particularly difficult this year, so this addition to funds is really appreciated by the Head, Gemma White and her Staff. Twenty-two households opened their gardens for this year’s event, ranging from extremely large gardens to small cottages gardens, and gardens showing many features of self -sufficiency. We were particularly pleased that Mr and Mrs Thomas were able to open their garden again this year as it was 25 years ago that Yvonne and Vaughan initiated this event. It is testament to the community spirit of the parish that the yearly Garden Trail has lasted 25years.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 3 August 1917. Maresfield Officer’s Fifth Wound. News has just come to hand that Lieutenant. AFRD Ryder, RFA, MC, has, for the fifth time in the present war been included in the casualty list, official intimation having been received by his father, the Rev ACD Ryder, who is Rector of Maresfield, that he was gassed on July 25.

It is not long since Lieutenant Ryder recovered from his last injury and returned to the front, in fact he had only been five days with his battery when this last misfortune befell him. His condition is, however, not grave, a statement that will be welcomed by very many who are conversant with the young officer’s heroism and personality.

In a letter written by his nurse he expresses the opinion that he will be fit to be back with his guns in about another fortnight. The gas which has placed him hors de combat is a new kind of the lachrymal variety, which practically blinds those who get it, and is referred to by the troops as ‘mustard.’

A subsequent article in September 7 issue reported: Lieut Ryder Convalescent. In spite of the fact that on the occasion of his last injury, Lieut. Ryder, MC, was blind for ten days as the result of an attack by ‘mustard gas’, that his throat was affected, and that he had a rash with ulceration, his spirits are high as ever, and he is hoping to return to the Front soon.

The death of Algernon FRD Ryder, aged 65, is recorded in the Marylebone District in the second quarter of 1957.

